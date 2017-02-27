Tulsa man accused of sex trafficking in high-end Tulsa hotels
Police arrested Dinero Scruggs on complaints of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion He allegedly ran a prostitution ring at several Tulsa hotels Some victims say they were recorded and blackmailed Others claim Scruggs drugged them and assaulted them Court documents suggested the prostitution happened in OKC and in other states Thieves using new trick to lure victims at gas stations Federal investigation uncovers multi-million dollar drug ring out of Tulsa auto shops Couple sentenced to prison for hate crime involving Confederate flags, shotgun 17-year-old killed after girl sneaks him into home, dad mistakes him for burglar WATCH: April the giraffe to give birth soon at Animal Adventure Park in New York Court documents say he also ran prostitution operations in Oklahoma City hotels.
