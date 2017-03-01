Tulsa Man Accepts Plea Deal In Death ...

Tulsa Man Accepts Plea Deal In Death Of April Montana

One of three men accused of killing a 14-year-old girl as she and her family drove down the Gilcrease Expressway has been sentenced to 10 years in a plea deal. Demonte Rushing pleaded guilty to an accessory charge and conspiracy charge - reduced from murder and robbery.

