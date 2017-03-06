Tulsa firm joins lawsuit against Okla...

Tulsa firm joins lawsuit against Oklahoma DPS, Board of Tests

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Most Oklahomans have likely never heard of the Board of Tests, unless they've been arrested or charged with DUI. The BOT and the Department of Public Safety have been the targets of several lawsuits in recent years which challenged the legality of rules pertaining to breath tests and the equipment used to administer them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Tue Alvin Boss 185
trump won Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
church of satan Mar 5 Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Mar 4 Beth 1
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Tulsa County was issued at March 08 at 4:17AM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC