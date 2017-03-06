Tulsa firm joins lawsuit against Oklahoma DPS, Board of Tests
Most Oklahomans have likely never heard of the Board of Tests, unless they've been arrested or charged with DUI. The BOT and the Department of Public Safety have been the targets of several lawsuits in recent years which challenged the legality of rules pertaining to breath tests and the equipment used to administer them.
