Tulsa Firefighter Plunges Into Sewer ...

Tulsa Firefighter Plunges Into Sewer To Retrieve Woman's Wallet

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighter Plunges Into Sewer To Retrieve Woman's Wallet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com TFD helped Wallace open the heavy grate then gave him the honor of making the 20 foot climb down to the sewer. It was in a Walmart parking lot at Admiral and Memorial where a Tulsa woman dropped her wallet at the wrong place and time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 1 hr watchinyouall 7
church of satan 5 hr Satans first mate 122
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 6 hr Alvin Boss 206
News Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases 16 hr takeitforgrants 1
Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13) Wed Bigmike 27
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Wed Alvin Boss 14
When you blacks gonna learn??? Mar 14 Alvin Boss 72
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Ireland
  3. Health Care
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,144 • Total comments across all topics: 279,605,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC