Tulsa Firefighter Plunges Into Sewer To Retrieve Woman's Wallet
Tulsa Firefighter Plunges Into Sewer To Retrieve Woman's Wallet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com TFD helped Wallace open the heavy grate then gave him the honor of making the 20 foot climb down to the sewer. It was in a Walmart parking lot at Admiral and Memorial where a Tulsa woman dropped her wallet at the wrong place and time.
