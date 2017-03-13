Tulsa Fire Cadets Go Through 24-Hour Training
Car fires, house fires, traffic accidents and mayday emergencies are just a few of the simulations the cadets will be working through. "Any possible thing that these cadets could get out and face in a 24-hour period - we are just trying to give them a little taste of what to expect," Lloyd said.
