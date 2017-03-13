Tulsa Father Sentenced For A Throwing Knife, Hitting Son During Fight
In a plea deal, a 34-year-old Tulsa man will be headed to prison for 25 years for throwing a knife at his wife during a domestic dispute and hitting his 3-year-old child instead. He pleaded guilty to child neglect and assault and battery with a deadly weapon after the knife his his son in the chest.
