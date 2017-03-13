Tulsa Emergency Management Releases '...

Tulsa Emergency Management Releases 'Tulsa Ready' App

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency recently released a free app called "Tulsa Ready" for Google and Apple devices to help families prepare for disasters ahead of storm season. After years of public talks about being prepared for a disaster, Director Roger Jolliff says everyone now needs to install this app on their cell phone.

