Tulsa Emergency Management Releases 'Tulsa Ready' App
The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency recently released a free app called "Tulsa Ready" for Google and Apple devices to help families prepare for disasters ahead of storm season. After years of public talks about being prepared for a disaster, Director Roger Jolliff says everyone now needs to install this app on their cell phone.
