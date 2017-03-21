Tulsa Best Western Rebrands as Magnus...

Tulsa Best Western Rebrands as Magnuson Hotel Sand Springs

At Magnuson Hotels , America's fastest growing hotel brand, we are proud to announce today the rebranding of the Magnuson Hotel Sand Springs , located in Tulsa County, Oklahoma. Formerly a Best Western, the Magnuson Hotel Sand Springs will upgrade its market position to attract travelers via an affiliation with Magnuson Hotels' worldwide portfolio of over 1,000 hotels and state-of-the-art, global distribution platform.

