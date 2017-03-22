Trump Communications May Have Ended Up In "Incidental Collection," Says Intel Chair
Trump Communications May Have Ended Up In "Incidental Collection - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes revealed Wednesday that it's possible that President Trump's personal communications might have been picked up by the intelligence community through "incidental collection." Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, the California Republican said that he learned of "significant developments" that he's now "alarmed" by since his panel heard testimony Monday from FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers.
