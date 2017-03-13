Trump Administration Reverses Decision Banning Lead Ammo on Federal Land
Trump Administration Reverses Decision Banning Lead Ammo on Fede - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com When it comes to the bald eagle, even the tiniest amount of lead can be deadly. Annette King with Wild Heart Ranch has seen it happen time and time again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Glanz U GoinStrai...
|10
|church of satan
|22 hr
|xxx
|116
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mon
|Them Too
|12
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|27
|Two teenagers dead, one injured in northwest Tu...
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|3
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mon
|It Amanda
|17
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Pass
|187
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC