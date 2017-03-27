Trio accused of firing into crowd at ...

Trio accused of firing into crowd at candlelight vigil in Tulsa

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alvin Boss eats poop 7 hr Guest 2
Grown man does wrestling move on young boy 9 hr lisa remington 3
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 10 hr Fontaine 28
News Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ... 10 hr Bobby is a Stupid... 3
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 18 hr Alvin Boss Lover Boy 266
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Tue Booty games by gays 5
Tulsa molesters Tue Sukit 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC