Tip Leads To Arrest Of Tulsa Walgreens Robber
Police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of 21-year-old Dakota Wagner, suspected of robbing a Tulsa drug store on Sunday. At the station, police matched Wagner to surveillance photos taken at the Walgreens store in the 5100 block of South Peoria on February 26th.
