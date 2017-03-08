Thief Robs Tulsa Restaurant, Gets Away With $5
There has been a second burglary in two weeks at a local diner, and the owners of the Freeway Cafe say it's time for the crimes to stop. Early Sunday morning, surveillance video caught a suspect crawling on his hands and knees through the 4th and Sheridan location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|27
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Two teenagers dead, one injured in northwest Tu...
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|3
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|It Amanda
|17
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Pass
|187
|Tulsa World editorial: Arrogant Lawmakers KNOW ...
|Sat
|Need MorePrizonsN...
|1
|church of satan
|Fri
|xxx
|115
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC