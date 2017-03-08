The Tulsamerican may soon have a home...

The Tulsamerican may soon have a homecoming

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

All it took was a small picture of an airplane in the Tulsa World to launch a lengthy, exhaustive 17-year search for it. "This was literally a needle in a haystack search," said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray , who has researched The Tulsamerican for more than 15 years and was instrumental in helping find it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 1 hr Pass 187
Tulsa World editorial: Arrogant Lawmakers KNOW ... 15 hr Need MorePrizonsN... 1
church of satan Fri xxx 115
Family Court System (Sep '06) Thu Mom of1 25
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... Thu wtf 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 7 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
trump won Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC