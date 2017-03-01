Teen Pleads Guilty To Robbing, Shooting Former Tulsa UFC Fighter
Harold Thompson, 17, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication. The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Rib Crib and 10 Gym at 31st and Garnett on February 29, 2016.
