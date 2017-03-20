Takeaways from the first hearing in Congress on election meddling by Russia
A federal jury has ruled in favor of the estate of Elliot Williams, an army veteran who died in the jail in 2011 after suffering a broken neck and receiving little or no medical treatment. The ruling came Monday after weeks of testimony which detailed how Williams spent days lying on the floor of his cell while guards and medical personnel ignored his cries for help.
