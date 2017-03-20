Takeaways from the first hearing in C...

Takeaways from the first hearing in Congress on election meddling by Russia

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A federal jury has ruled in favor of the estate of Elliot Williams, an army veteran who died in the jail in 2011 after suffering a broken neck and receiving little or no medical treatment. The ruling came Monday after weeks of testimony which detailed how Williams spent days lying on the floor of his cell while guards and medical personnel ignored his cries for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) 5 hr Glanz Straight 2HELL 15
Review: Victory Stoneworks (May '13) 7 hr unknown 5
I love Matrix service by god Sun Alvin Boss Porn Star 2
who neds jobs Sun Alvin Boss 2
When you blacks gonna learn??? (Sep '16) Sun Alvin Boss Poop Shut 73
trump won Sun PleaseSuckMeAlvin 2
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Sun SuckItGoodBoss 11
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC