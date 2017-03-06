Suspect In Stillwater Deadly Shooting Arrested Tuesday; Second Suspect Sought
Stillwater police say they have arrested one of the two suspects sought in the weekend shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. Shakeem Carter, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the shooting that killed Chris Peck , 21. Police are still looking for Rodriguez Johnson, 20 .
