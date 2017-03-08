Suspect In Custody After Pursuit Head...

Suspect In Custody After Pursuit Heads From Tulsa To Wagoner County

17 hrs ago

A police pursuit that started in Tulsa, went through Coweta and appeared to be headed to Haskell before the suspect's car got stuck on a fence. Tulsa Police started the pursuit near 31st and Yale shortly after 2:30 p.m. as a possible DUI driver.

