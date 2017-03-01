Student pilot unhurt after plane flip...

Student pilot unhurt after plane flips at Tulsa airport

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Officials say no one was hurt after a small plane flipped over at Jones Riverside Airport in Tulsa on Thursday. Tulsa television station KJRH reports that the plane was flown by a student pilot from the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) 5 hr xxx 3
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Wed Jamie Dundee 16
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Wed update 171
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Tue Sensemaker 3
church of satan Feb 27 Eternal truth 110
Kelli Kimberly Parks Feb 26 WadeStaff1 2
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) Feb 26 spree 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulsa County was issued at March 02 at 2:10PM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,641 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC