Student pilot unhurt after plane flips at Tulsa airport
Officials say no one was hurt after a small plane flipped over at Jones Riverside Airport in Tulsa on Thursday. Tulsa television station KJRH reports that the plane was flown by a student pilot from the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.
