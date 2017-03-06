Storm Damages Metal Roof At Tulsa Animal Hospital
The veterinarians at the Woodland East Animal Hospital on 61st Street say this roof was intact for 23 years, withstanding some of Oklahoma's strongest storms, but Monday night's storms was a little different. "We had one storm through here with 80 mph winds and it didn't touch it so must've just been the right direction and enough force to catch it," said Dr. Patrick Grogan.
