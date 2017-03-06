Stillwater Police Issue Two First-Degree Murder Arrest Warrants In Shooting That Killed One
Stillwater police have issued two arrest warrants for felony first-degree murder in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and two other injured. Officers are looking for Shakeem Rachid Carter, 23, a black man, weighing about 160 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall as well as Rodriguez Cortez Johnson, 20, a black man, weighing about 180 pounds and 6 feet tall.
