State Court Upholds Life Sentence In Broken Arrow Woman's Death
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man convicted of dropping a cinder block on a woman's head to "put her out of her misery" after he had slashed her with a machete. The court handed down the decision Thursday to Joshua Reynolds, who was convicted of first-degree murder by a Tulsa County jury in the May 2013 death of 20-year-old Melissa Lemery of Broken Arrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|pecos
|267
|Alvin Boss best tank cleaner (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Guest
|5
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|8 hr
|Halo
|6
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|11 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|who neds jobs
|20 hr
|xxx
|13
|Tulsa Reverend Arrested For Child Pornography
|21 hr
|Shovelhead72
|1
|Grown man does wrestling move on young boy
|Wed
|lisa remington
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC