State Court Upholds Life Sentence In Broken Arrow Woman's Death

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man convicted of dropping a cinder block on a woman's head to "put her out of her misery" after he had slashed her with a machete. The court handed down the decision Thursday to Joshua Reynolds, who was convicted of first-degree murder by a Tulsa County jury in the May 2013 death of 20-year-old Melissa Lemery of Broken Arrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.