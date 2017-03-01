Shell SuperRigs to be held in Tulsa
Some of the most spectacular show trucks in the US and Canada will roll into Tulsa, Okla. May 18-20 for the annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|30 min
|das1252
|1
|Ky resident
|4 hr
|Beth
|1
|church of satan
|Fri
|Eternal truth
|111
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Thu
|Mmmmmm
|177
|AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12)
|Mar 2
|xxx
|3
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC