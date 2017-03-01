Shell SuperRigs to be held in Tulsa

Shell SuperRigs to be held in Tulsa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Truck News

Some of the most spectacular show trucks in the US and Canada will roll into Tulsa, Okla. May 18-20 for the annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 30 min das1252 1
Ky resident 4 hr Beth 1
church of satan Fri Eternal truth 111
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Thu Mmmmmm 177
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) Mar 2 xxx 3
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Feb 28 Sensemaker 3
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC