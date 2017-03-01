Seven Eastern Oklahoma Counties Under...

Seven Eastern Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Burn bans are in effect for multiple Oklahoma counties including seven in eastern Oklahoma. Those seven counties include Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Tulsa, OK

