Seven Eastern Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans
Burn bans are in effect for multiple Oklahoma counties including seven in eastern Oklahoma. Those seven counties include Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner.
