Service dogs vs. 'therapy' dogs - One is legally entitled to access rights, the other isn't
Dog trainer Marj Satterfield of Glad Wags Training Center in Tulsa, sits with one of her service dogs, a poodle named Marilyn, at her training facility in Fontana Square. JESSIE WARDARSKI/ Tulsa World Henry Jamieson, 13, who is diagnosed as autistic, pets his new service dog, Andy, at Glad Wags Training Center in Tulsa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|21 min
|wow
|183
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Sun
|Khan
|4
|trump won
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|church of satan
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|113
|Ky resident
|Sat
|Beth
|1
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC