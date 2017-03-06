Service dogs vs. 'therapy' dogs - One...

Service dogs vs. 'therapy' dogs - One is legally entitled to access rights, the other isn't

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Dog trainer Marj Satterfield of Glad Wags Training Center in Tulsa, sits with one of her service dogs, a poodle named Marilyn, at her training facility in Fontana Square. JESSIE WARDARSKI/ Tulsa World Henry Jamieson, 13, who is diagnosed as autistic, pets his new service dog, Andy, at Glad Wags Training Center in Tulsa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 21 min wow 183
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sun Khan 4
trump won Sun Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Sun Alvin Boss 1
church of satan Sun Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Sat Beth 1
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Tulsa County was issued at March 06 at 6:50PM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC