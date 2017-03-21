Second Lawsuit Filed Concerning Tulsa...

Second Lawsuit Filed Concerning Tulsa's Helmerich Park Land Sale

8 hrs ago

The Tulsa City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss a second lawsuit filed against the city over the sale of a portion of Helmerich Park on Riverside Drive. Court records show former Tulsa mayor Terry Young is among a number of people listed in the civil suit which was filed on Monday.

