Second Lawsuit Filed Concerning Tulsa's Helmerich Park Land Sale
The Tulsa City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss a second lawsuit filed against the city over the sale of a portion of Helmerich Park on Riverside Drive. Court records show former Tulsa mayor Terry Young is among a number of people listed in the civil suit which was filed on Monday.
