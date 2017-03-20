Search-And-Rescue Dogs Come To Tulsa To Train For Disasters
Handlers from nine states brought their dogs to Tulsa this weekend to prepared for disaster situations at the Oklahoma Task Force Training Center. He worked with his handler, Judy Zinn, with Oklahoma Task Force One to look for anyone stuck in the rubble after a pretend tornado hit the center's pretend apartment complex.
