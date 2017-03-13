Rob Lowe returns to Tulsa to film sec...

Rob Lowe returns to Tulsa to film secret project on 53rd birthday

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In March 1982, Rob Lowe , then relatively unknown in the Hollywood world, celebrated his 18th birthday at 731 N. St. Louis Ave. in Tulsa. That's the house where he and some of the other Greasers lived - at least that's where they lived in fictional world of The Outsiders , a Tulsa-filmed movie based on the S.E. Hinton novel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 3 hr Injun 18
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 3 hr Alvin Boss 8
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 4 hr Mmmmmm 207
church of satan Thu Satans first mate 122
News Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases Thu takeitforgrants 1
Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13) Mar 15 Bigmike 27
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Mar 15 Alvin Boss 14
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,627,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC