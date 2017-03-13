Rob Lowe returns to Tulsa to film secret project on 53rd birthday
In March 1982, Rob Lowe , then relatively unknown in the Hollywood world, celebrated his 18th birthday at 731 N. St. Louis Ave. in Tulsa. That's the house where he and some of the other Greasers lived - at least that's where they lived in fictional world of The Outsiders , a Tulsa-filmed movie based on the S.E. Hinton novel.
