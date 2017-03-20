Record high temperatures set for firs...

Record high temperatures set for first day of spring

The first day of spring saw temperatures in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, that broke or tied records, including four that were more than a century old. The National Weather Service says it was 92 degrees in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and 90 in Harrison, Arkansas, on Monday, tying records set in 1907.

