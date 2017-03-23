Public Defender Upset With Tulsa County DA Criticizing Judge's Decision
Public Defender Upset With Tulsa County DA Criticizing Judge's D - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Police say Latwon Goff committed robberies in Tulsa in 2014, pleaded guilty and got 15 years; but a few months ago, the judge dismissed the cases and set Goff free. He said the DA was wrong to criticize a judge's decision to dismiss robbery charges against a suspect when the DA never objected at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|Mmmmmm
|241
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Thu
|Allahs pork rinds
|19
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|Thu
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
|who neds jobs
|Mar 22
|Alvin Boss Bend O...
|8
|I love Matrix service by god
|Mar 21
|Alvin Boss
|4
|trump won
|Mar 21
|Alvin Boss
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC