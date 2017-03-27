Portable DVD Player Explodes Inches F...

Portable DVD Player Explodes Inches From OK 3-Year-Old

10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Portable DVD Player Explodes Inches From OK 3-Year-Old - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The portable DVD player hanging in front of her 3-year-old son Kyzer went up in flames just inches away from the toddler. "All I can say, it was the saving grace of God because the amount of flames that were coming up, I don't know how it didn't burn him," she said.

