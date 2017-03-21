Police Release Name Of Teen Killed Outside Tulsa Convenience Store
The shooting happened at the Apache Food Mart in the 2400 block of North Yale at around 3 p.m. Investigators say Armstrong was hit at least once in the chest and ran to his home in the 2400 block of North Vandalia Avenue. There, someone called 911 and he was taken by EMSA to the hospital.
