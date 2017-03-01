Police Arrest Three Tulsa Robbery Sus...

Police Arrest Three Tulsa Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Car

9 hrs ago

Tulsa Police believe the three robbed two people outside Night Trips in the 3900 block of South Sheridan at about 11 p.m. The two victims told officers three armed men walked up and demanded money and cell phones. They said the robbers left in a silver 2016 Toyota Camry.

