Photographer Realizes Dream Job Capturing Progress Of Tulsa's Gathering Place
Photographer Realizes Dream Job Capturing Progress Of Tulsa's Ga - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com With a few trusty lenses, Shane Bevel has captured Tulsa's soon-to-be landmark Gathering Place and the spirit and drive of all those who've made it happen. Bevel aims to show us their determination, their brawn, their patience and their pride, in being part of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
