Parking lot scene of armed robbery

Parking lot scene of armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Two people face a man with a gun as they sit inside a car on a parking lot early today. The victims were near the Bristol Park Apartments at 11200 East 45 Street when a black male wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans demanded their purse and keys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 2 hr Mmmmmm 177
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) 14 hr xxx 3
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Wed Jamie Dundee 16
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Feb 28 Sensemaker 3
church of satan Feb 27 Eternal truth 110
Kelli Kimberly Parks Feb 26 WadeStaff1 2
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) Feb 26 spree 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulsa County was issued at March 02 at 2:10PM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC