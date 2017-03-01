Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: Patrick Fields Commits to Oklahoma
Oklahoma received its fourth commitment of the 2018 class when Tulsa Union safety Patrick Fields announced his intention to play collegiate football in Norman, choosing the Sooners over Texas and TCU. Fields is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247 Composite rankings and is listed as the No.
