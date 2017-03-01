Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting:...

Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: Patrick Fields Commits to Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Crimson And Cream Machine

Oklahoma received its fourth commitment of the 2018 class when Tulsa Union safety Patrick Fields announced his intention to play collegiate football in Norman, choosing the Sooners over Texas and TCU. Fields is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247 Composite rankings and is listed as the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crimson And Cream Machine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 3 hr Mmmmmm 182
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 20 hr Khan 4
trump won Sun Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Sun Alvin Boss 1
church of satan Sun Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Sat Beth 1
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC