Oklahoma Priest's Step Toward Sainthood Set For September
Oklahoma Priest's Step Toward Sainthood Set For September - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Vatican announced Oklahoma Priest Father Stanely Rother will be one step closer to becoming a saint this September. The announcement was made on Monday.
