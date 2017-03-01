Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat your wife?'
Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat your wife?'
In this Friday, April 12, 2013 file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. John Bennett, R-Salisaw, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Bennett, who once likened Islam to a cancer, has handed out a form asking Muslims to answer questions that include, "Do you beat your wife?" less FILE - In this Friday, April 12, 2013 file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. John Bennett, R-Salisaw, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City.
#1 17 hrs ago
The guy is a worthless bigot. Why is he even in office to serve? Our whole country as we know it was forced from the Native Americans. What does he think of his own bloodline?
United States
#2 2 hrs ago
Does Jim Bennett beat his wife
#3 1 hr ago
don't know about him, but I sure do !
