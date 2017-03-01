Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do y...

Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat your wife?'

There are 3 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 17 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat your wife?'.

In this Friday, April 12, 2013 file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. John Bennett, R-Salisaw, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Bennett, who once likened Islam to a cancer, has handed out a form asking Muslims to answer questions that include, "Do you beat your wife?" less FILE - In this Friday, April 12, 2013 file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. John Bennett, R-Salisaw, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City.

das1252

Bonney Lake, WA

#1 17 hrs ago
The guy is a worthless bigot. Why is he even in office to serve? Our whole country as we know it was forced from the Native Americans. What does he think of his own bloodline?

Utterback

United States

#2 2 hrs ago
das1252 wrote:
The guy is a worthless bigot. Why is he even in office to serve? Our whole country as we know it was forced from the Native Americans. What does he think of his own bloodline?
Does Jim Bennett beat his wife
reborn christian

Portland, OR

#3 1 hr ago
Utterback wrote:
Does Jim Bennett beat his wife
don't know about him, but I sure do !

1

