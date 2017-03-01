Oklahoma court upholds conviction, li...

Oklahoma court upholds conviction, life sentence of Tulsan

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: KSWO

The Oklahoma Court of Appeals has upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence of a Tulsa man. The court on Friday rejected appeals by 26-year-old Brian Xavier Harris of improper evidence and improper testimony during his trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 15 hr Mmmmmm 177
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) Thu xxx 3
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Wed Jamie Dundee 16
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Feb 28 Sensemaker 3
church of satan Feb 27 Eternal truth 110
Kelli Kimberly Parks Feb 26 WadeStaff1 2
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) Feb 26 spree 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Tulsa County was issued at March 03 at 2:21PM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC