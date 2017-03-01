Oklahoma court upholds conviction, life sentence of Tulsan
The Oklahoma Court of Appeals has upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence of a Tulsa man. The court on Friday rejected appeals by 26-year-old Brian Xavier Harris of improper evidence and improper testimony during his trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|15 hr
|Mmmmmm
|177
|AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|xxx
|3
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
|church of satan
|Feb 27
|Eternal truth
|110
|Kelli Kimberly Parks
|Feb 26
|WadeStaff1
|2
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|Feb 26
|spree
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC