OHP: Sleepy Driver Slams Into Semi Parked On Tulsa Exit Ramp Shoulder
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says no one was hurt when a pickup truck hit a parked semi in east Tulsa late Monday. Troopers believe a sleepy pickup driver exiting off westbound Interstate-44 at the 161st East Avenue exit drifted onto the shoulder and struck a parked semi truck.
