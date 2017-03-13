OHP: Sleepy Driver Slams Into Semi Pa...

OHP: Sleepy Driver Slams Into Semi Parked On Tulsa Exit Ramp Shoulder

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says no one was hurt when a pickup truck hit a parked semi in east Tulsa late Monday. Troopers believe a sleepy pickup driver exiting off westbound Interstate-44 at the 161st East Avenue exit drifted onto the shoulder and struck a parked semi truck.

