NW Rogers County Fire District Contin...

NW Rogers County Fire District Continues Discussing Ways To Resolve Mold Issue

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

NW Rogers County Fire District Continues Discussing Ways To Reso - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Since the mold was found, the Northwest Rogers County Fire Prevention District has moved all their firefighters out of the stations and into temporary, fully-furnished trailers. There is mold in all three fire stations in the Northwest Rogers County Fire District, and it's so bad they had to move Tuesday night's meeting from Station 1 in Oologah to City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan 1 hr Satans first mate 120
Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13) 2 hr Bigmike 27
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) 9 hr Alvin Boss 14
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 14 hr Alvin Boss 195
When you blacks gonna learn??? 18 hr Alvin Boss 72
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mon Them Too 12
Family Court System (Sep '06) Mon Alvin Boss 27
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC