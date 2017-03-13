NW Rogers County Fire District Continues Discussing Ways To Resolve Mold Issue

NW Rogers County Fire District Continues Discussing Ways To Reso - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Since the mold was found, the Northwest Rogers County Fire Prevention District has moved all their firefighters out of the stations and into temporary, fully-furnished trailers. There is mold in all three fire stations in the Northwest Rogers County Fire District, and it's so bad they had to move Tuesday night's meeting from Station 1 in Oologah to City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.