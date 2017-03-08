Northwest Tulsa Shooting Leaves One Dead, Others Injured
Tulsa police officers are investigating a shooting in northwest Tulsa at a residence near Pine and North Gilcrease Museum Road that left two people dead and others injured. The victims went to a hospital in a private vehicle and the suspected male shooter is being questioned downtown by homicide detectives, police said.
