Northwest Tulsa Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

15 hrs ago

Investigators said the shooting happened in the middle of the street near Pine and North Gilcrease Museum Road, and the victims were sitting in the car when a man started shooting. When the shooting happened the victims were able to drive off and ultimately made it to OSU medical.

