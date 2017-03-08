Northwest Tulsa Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured
Investigators said the shooting happened in the middle of the street near Pine and North Gilcrease Museum Road, and the victims were sitting in the car when a man started shooting. When the shooting happened the victims were able to drive off and ultimately made it to OSU medical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
