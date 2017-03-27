Nation-Now 52 mins ago 9:13 a.m.Start...

Nation-Now 52 mins ago 9:13 a.m.Starting next year, McDonald's will start using fresh beef for itsa

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KBMT

The company announced this morning that the majority of its restaurants in the United States will make the change from frozen beef. Fresh beef had been tested in 325 restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 77 restaurants in Tulsa, Okla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alvin Boss eats poop 44 min Guest 3
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 1 hr Blow Me Alvin Boss 31
Grown man does wrestling move on young boy 18 hr lisa remington 3
News Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ... 19 hr Bobby is a Stupid... 3
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Wed Alvin Boss Lover Boy 266
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Tue Booty games by gays 5
Tulsa molesters Tue Sukit 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC