Murder charge filed in killing of 19-...

Murder charge filed in killing of 19-year-old during robbery

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

A Tulsa man was charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in north Tulsa last week. Jeremy Armstrong died after being shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2400 block of North Yale Avenue on March 20, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 18 min Jane Doe 265
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 27
News Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ... 11 hr Bobby 1
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... 15 hr Booty games by gays 5
Tulsa molesters 21 hr Sukit 1
Grown man does wrestling move on young boy 21 hr Stupid Ffuck Sticks 2
News One Person Dead In Tulsa Traffic Accident (Feb '10) Mon tiffi bee 181
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC