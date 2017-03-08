Much Cooler, Good Chance of Rain Next...

Much Cooler, Good Chance of Rain Next Few Days.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Much Cooler, Good Chance of Rain Next Few Days. - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Although no records were set, this has certainly turned out to be another extremely warm day with widespread 80s for daytime highs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Court System (Sep '06) 19 hr Mom of1 25
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... 20 hr wtf 2
church of satan Wed xxx 114
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 7 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Mar 7 Alvin Boss 185
Woman At Car Wash Mar 5 Arcieroblows 1
trump won Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC