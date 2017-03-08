Much Cooler, Good Chance of Rain Next Few Days.
Much Cooler, Good Chance of Rain Next Few Days. - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Although no records were set, this has certainly turned out to be another extremely warm day with widespread 80s for daytime highs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|19 hr
|Mom of1
|25
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|20 hr
|wtf
|2
|church of satan
|Wed
|xxx
|114
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Mar 7
|Alvin Boss
|185
|Woman At Car Wash
|Mar 5
|Arcieroblows
|1
|trump won
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC