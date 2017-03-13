Mother Of Tulsa Murder Victim Thankful Son's Death Saved Others
Mother Of Tulsa Murder Victim Thankful Son's Death Helps Save Ot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Keondre was just 18 when Mack shot him in the back of the head in front of the Apache Manor apartments in 2014. After a jury convicted Keith Mack of murdering Keondre Love, the victim's mother said she's thankful her son's death saved the lives of others.
