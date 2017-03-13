Mother Of Shaken Tulsa Baby Says Son Still In Critical Condition - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Doctors said Comorion only has a 50 percent chance of survival, and if he does live, his life could be changed forever. Chelsey said Fairly told her he tripped and fell with the baby, shook the baby to revive him, then put cold water on his face and waited for her to get home.

