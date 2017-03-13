Most Wanted Suspect Dead After Openin...

Most Wanted Suspect Dead After Opening Fire On Tulsa Police

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Most Wanted Suspect Dead After Opening Fire On Tulsa Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Oklahoma's Own Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state including Tulsa's Own and Green Country's Own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 23 hr Alvin Boss 10
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Fri Injun 18
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Fri Mmmmmm 207
church of satan Thu Satans first mate 122
News Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases Mar 16 takeitforgrants 1
Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13) Mar 15 Bigmike 27
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Mar 15 Alvin Boss 14
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC