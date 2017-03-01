Mom Prom charity-minded retro-parties...

Mom Prom charity-minded retro-parties spread across country

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

For a decade now, women have donned their old prom and bridesmaid dresses - even wedding dresses - for an evening of charitable revelry in suburban Detroit. And the idea is catching on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12) 1 hr xxx 3
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) 21 hr Jamie Dundee 16
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Wed update 171
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Tue Sensemaker 3
church of satan Feb 27 Eternal truth 110
Kelli Kimberly Parks Feb 26 WadeStaff1 2
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) Feb 26 spree 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC